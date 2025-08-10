Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 7:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 7:01 AM IST

    യു​വ​ക​ലാ​സാ​ഹി​തി യു.​എ.​ഇ ക​ലോ​ത്സ​വം: ലോ​ഗോ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു

    യു​വ​ക​ലാ​സാ​ഹി​തി യു.​എ.​ഇ ക​ലോ​ത്സ​വം: ലോ​ഗോ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു
    ഉ​ണ്ണി​രാ​ജ്

    ദു​ബൈ: ന​വം​ബ​ർ 15 മു​ത​ൽ 23വ​രെ അ​ജ്മാ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന യു​വ​ക​ലാ​സാ​ഹി​തി യു.​എ.​ഇ ക​ലോ​ത്സ​വം ര​ണ്ടാം സീ​സ​ണി​ന്‍റെ ലോ​ഗോ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഇ​രു​പ​ത്തി​യ​ഞ്ചി​ല​ധി​കം ല​ഭി​ച്ച ര​ച​ന​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ സ​മി​തി തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത് ഉ​ണ്ണി​രാ​ജ് രാ​വ​ണേ​ശ്വ​രം രൂ​പ​ക​ൽ​പ​ന ചെ​യ്ത ലോ​ഗോ​യാ​ണ്. ഉ​ണ്ണി​രാ​ജ് വി​വി​ധ സ്കൂ​ൾ ക​ലോ​ത്സ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ലോ​ഗോ​ക​ൾ രൂ​പ​ക​ൽ​പ​ന ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​നാ​ണ്. വി​ജ​യി​ക്ക്​ 5,000 രൂ​പ​യും ഫ​ല​ക​വും സ​മ്മാ​ന​മാ​യി ന​ൽ​കും.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsLogo ReleseUAEYouth Literature Festival
    News Summary - UAE Youth Literature Festival: Logo selected
