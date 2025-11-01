യു.എ.ഇ വളപട്ടണം ഫെസ്റ്റ് നാളെ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 1 Nov 2025 7:32 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Nov 2025 7:32 AM IST
യു.എ.ഇ വളപട്ടണം ഫെസ്റ്റ് നാളെtext_fields
News Summary - UAE Valapattanam Fest tomorrow
ദുബൈ: ദുബൈ കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ യു.എ.ഇ വളപട്ടണം ഫെസ്റ്റ് നവംബർ രണ്ടിന് രാവിലെ 11 മണിക്ക് ദുബൈ ഖിസൈസിലെ വുഡ്ലം പാർക്ക് സ്കൂളിൽ നടക്കും. സ്ത്രീകൾക്കായി പുഡിങ്, മെഹന്തി, കാലിഗ്രഫി മത്സരങ്ങൾ അരങ്ങേറും.
കുട്ടികൾക്കായുള്ള പലതരം മത്സരങ്ങളും മുതിർന്നവർക്ക് വടംവലി, പെനാൽട്ടി ഷൂട്ട് ഔട്ടും സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. തുടർന്ന് ദഫ്, കൈമുട്ടി പാട്ട്, അറബിക് ഡാൻസ്, കരാട്ടേ ഷോ എന്നീ പരിപാടികളും അരങ്ങേറും. ഫെസ്റ്റിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി വിവിധ നാടൻ ഭക്ഷണ സ്റ്റാളുകളും ഒരുക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
