Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightയു.എ.ഇ വളപട്ടണം...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Nov 2025 7:32 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Nov 2025 7:32 AM IST

    യു.എ.ഇ വളപട്ടണം ഫെസ്റ്റ് നാളെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    representative image
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ വ​ള​പ​ട്ട​ണം ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് ന​വം​ബ​ർ ര​ണ്ടി​ന്​ രാ​വി​ലെ 11 മ​ണി​ക്ക് ദു​ബൈ ഖി​സൈ​സി​ലെ വു​ഡ്​​ലം പാ​ർ​ക്ക്‌ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി പു​ഡി​ങ്, മെ​ഹ​ന്തി, കാ​ലി​ഗ്ര​ഫി മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും.

    കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യു​ള്ള പ​ല​ത​രം മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് വ​ടം​വ​ലി, പെ​നാ​ൽ​ട്ടി ഷൂ​ട്ട് ഔ​ട്ടും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ദ​ഫ്, കൈ​മു​ട്ടി പാ​ട്ട്, അ​റ​ബി​ക് ഡാ​ൻ​സ്, ക​രാ​ട്ടേ ഷോ ​എ​ന്നീ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വി​വി​ധ നാ​ട​ൻ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ സ്റ്റാ​ളു​ക​ളും ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:festvalapattanamgulfnewsUAE
    News Summary - UAE Valapattanam Fest tomorrow
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X