Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 29 Oct 2025 7:12 AM IST
    date_range 29 Oct 2025 7:12 AM IST

    യു.​എ.​ഇ ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ് എ​ൻ.​സി.​പി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    യു.​എ.​ഇ ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ് എ​ൻ.​സി.​പി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    ജി​മ്മി

    കു​ര്യ​ൻ (പ്ര​സി.),

    എ​ൻ.​എം. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ക​രീം (ജ​ന. സ​ക്ര.), കെ.​സി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് ഹാ​ജി (ട്ര​ഷ.)

    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ് എ​ൻ.​സി.​പി​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. എ​ൻ.​സി.​പി ദേ​ശീ​യ വ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യം​ഗ​വും ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ് സെ​ൽ ദേ​ശീ​യ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​റു​മാ​യ ബാ​ബു ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ് ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളു​ടെ പേ​രു​ക​ൾ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. ജി​മ്മി കു​ര്യ​ൻ (പ്ര​സി.), എ​ൻ.​എം. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ക​രീം (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര.), കെ.​സി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് ഹാ​ജി (ട്ര​ഷ.)

    UAE NewsOffice Bearersgulf news malayalam
    X