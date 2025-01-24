Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jan 2025 10:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jan 2025 10:38 AM IST

    പെ​പ്പ​റോ​ണി ബീ​ഫിൽ ബാ​ക്ടീ​രി​യ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​മി​ല്ല

    യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മെ​ന്ന് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം
    പെ​പ്പ​റോ​ണി ബീ​ഫിൽ ബാ​ക്ടീ​രി​യ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​മി​ല്ല
    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ വി​പ​ണി​യി​ലു​ള്ള പെ​പ്പ​റോ​ണി ബീ​ഫി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ ബാ​ക്ടീ​രി​യ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    വി​വി​ധ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ലി​സ്റ്റീ​രി​യ മോ​ണോ​സൈ​റ്റോ​ജ​ൻ ബാ​ക്ടീ​രി​യ​യു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഈ ​ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്നം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​യാ​ഴ്ച യു.​എ.​ഇ വി​പ​ണി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ ബാ​ക്ടീ​രി​യ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​നാ​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്നം സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsBeef Pepperoni
