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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightയു.എ.ഇ പൗരന്മാർക്ക്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jun 2026 9:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jun 2026 9:16 AM IST

    യു.എ.ഇ പൗരന്മാർക്ക് ലെബനനിലേക്ക് യാത്ര ചെയ്യാൻ അനുമതി

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    യു.എ.ഇ പൗരന്മാർക്ക് ലെബനനിലേക്ക് യാത്ര ചെയ്യാൻ അനുമതി
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    അബൂദബി: യു.എ.ഇ സ്വദേശികൾക്ക് സഹോദര രാജ്യമായ ലെബനനിലേക്ക് യാത്ര ചെയ്യുന്നതിനുള്ള വിലക്ക് നീക്കിയതായി വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. ജൂൺ 29 തിങ്കളാഴ്ച മുതൽ ഈ അനുമതി നിലവിൽ വന്നു.ലെബനനിലേക്ക് പോകുന്നതിന് മുൻപ് ഗവൺമെന്റിന്റെ 'തവാജുദി' സേവനത്തിൽ നിർബന്ധമായും രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് മന്ത്രാലയം നിർദേശിച്ചു. ഈ രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ പൂർത്തിയാക്കാതെ യു.എ.ഇയിലെ വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങൾ വഴിയോ മറ്റ് അതിർത്തികൾ വഴിയോ യാത്രക്കാരെ രാജ്യം വിടാൻ അനുവദിക്കില്ല.

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