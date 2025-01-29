Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 10:55 AM IST
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 10:55 AM IST

    യു.​എ.​ഇ ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ ഇ​ഷ ഓ​സ​ക്ക് ഐ.​സി.​സി പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം

     ഇ​ഷ ഓ​സ

    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ ഇ​ഷ ഓ​സ​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്​ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ (ഐ.​സി.​സി) പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം.

    ഐ.​സി.​സി. വി​മ​ൻ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​റ്റ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ​ർ ഓ​ഫ് ദി ​ഇ​യ​ർ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡി​നാ​ണ് ഇ​ഷ അ​ർ​ഹ​യാ​യ​ത്.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​വ​ർ​ഷം വ​നി​ത ടി20 ​ലോ​ക​ക​പ്പി​ലെ പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​മാ​ണ് പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച​ത്. മും​ബൈ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ ഇ​ഷ ഓ​സ 2022ലും ​ഐ.​സി.​സി. പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം നേ​ടി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsICC AwardsIsha Oza
