Posted Ondate_range 10 Feb 2024 2:22 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 Feb 2024 2:22 AM GMT
യു.എ.ഇ മധ്യസ്ഥത; റഷ്യ-യുക്രെയ്ന് 200 തടവുകാരെ മോചിപ്പിക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - UAE arbitration- Russia Ukraine to release 200 hostages
അബൂദബി: യു.എ.ഇയുടെ മധ്യസ്ഥതയില് റഷ്യയും യുക്രെയ്നും 200 തടവുകാരെ മോചിപ്പിക്കും. യു.എ.ഇ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയമാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്. ഈ വര്ഷം ഇത് മൂന്നാം തവണയാണ് യു.എ.ഇ മധ്യസ്ഥതയിൽ തടവുകാരെ മോചിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിന് ചര്ച്ച നടക്കുന്നത്.
യു.എ.ഇ മധ്യസ്ഥതക്കുള്ള സഹകരണത്തിന് ഇരുരാജ്യങ്ങളുടെയും സര്ക്കാറുകളോട് മന്ത്രാലയം നന്ദി അറിയിച്ചു. 2022ഡിസംബറിലായിരുന്നു ആദ്യ മധ്യസ്ഥ ചര്ച്ച. പിന്നീട് കഴിഞ്ഞ ജനുവരിയിലും യു.എ.ഇയുടെ മധ്യസ്ഥതയില് ബന്ദികളെ കൈമാറിയിരുന്നു.
