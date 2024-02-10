Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 2:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 2:22 AM GMT

    യു.​എ.​ഇ മ​ധ്യ​സ്ഥ​ത; റ​ഷ്യ-​യു​ക്രെ​യ്ന്‍ 200 ത​ട​വു​കാ​രെ മോ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കും

    2022ഡി​സം​ബ​റി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ​ദ്യ മ​ധ്യ​സ്ഥ ച​ര്‍ച്ച
    hostages
    cancel

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യു​ടെ മ​ധ്യ​സ്ഥ​ത​യി​ല്‍ റ​ഷ്യ​യും യു​ക്രെ​യ്​​നും 200 ത​ട​വു​കാ​രെ മോ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കും. യു.​എ.​ഇ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​മാ​ണ് ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത്. ഈ ​വ​ര്‍ഷം ഇ​ത് മൂ​ന്നാം ത​വ​ണ​യാ​ണ് യു.​എ.​ഇ മ​ധ്യ​സ്ഥ​ത​യി​ൽ ത​ട​വു​കാ​രെ മോ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് ച​ര്‍ച്ച ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    യു.​എ.​ഇ മ​ധ്യ​സ്ഥ​ത​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​രു​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​റു​ക​ളോ​ട് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ന​ന്ദി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. 2022ഡി​സം​ബ​റി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ​ദ്യ മ​ധ്യ​സ്ഥ ച​ര്‍ച്ച. പി​ന്നീ​ട് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ജ​നു​വ​രി​യി​ലും യു.​എ.​ഇ​യു​ടെ മ​ധ്യ​സ്ഥ​ത​യി​ല്‍ ബ​ന്ദി​ക​ളെ കൈ​മാ​റി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsReleaseHostagesRussia-Ukraine
