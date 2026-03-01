Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 1 March 2026 4:48 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 March 2026 4:48 PM IST

    ദുബൈയിൽ ഡ്രോൺ അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങൾ വീണ്​ രണ്ട് പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്​

    ദുബൈയിൽ ഡ്രോൺ അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങൾ വീണ്​ രണ്ട് പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്​
    ദുബൈ: നഗരത്തിലെ രണ്ട് വീടുകളുടെ മുറ്റങ്ങളിൽ വ്യോമ പ്രതിരോധ സംവിധാനങ്ങൾ തടഞ്ഞ ഡ്രോണുകളുടെ അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങൾ വീണതായി ദുബൈ മീഡിയ ഓഫിസ്​ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തിൽ രണ്ട് പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റിട്ടുണ്ട്​.

    പരിക്കേറ്റവർക്ക് ആവശ്യമായ ചികിത്സ നൽകിയതായും എമിറേറ്റിലുടനീളം കേട്ട ശബ്ദങ്ങൾ വിജയകരമായ പ്രതിരോധ നടപടികളുടെ ഭാഗമാമാണെന്നും അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    TAGS:DubaiGulf NewsdroneIran Israel Tensions
