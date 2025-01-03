Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Jan 2025 7:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Jan 2025 7:17 AM IST

    ട്രോ​ഫി, ലോ​ഗോ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    ട്രോ​ഫി, ലോ​ഗോ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം
    കെ.​എം. അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ് മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ സോ​ക്ക​ർ ലീ​ഗി​ന്റെ നാ​ലാം സീ​സ​ണി​ന്റെ ട്രോ​ഫി, ലോ​ഗോ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങ്

    ദു​ബൈ: ചാ​ലാ​ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന കെ.​എം. അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ് മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ സോ​ക്ക​ർ ലീ​ഗി​ന്റെ നാ​ലാം സീ​സ​ണി​ന്റെ ട്രോ​ഫി, ലോ​ഗോ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ അ​റ​ക്ക​ൽ പാ​ല​സ് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു.

    ബി​സി​ന​സ് സം​രം​ഭ​ക​നാ​യ ജ​ലീ​ൽ സി.​പി​യും പി​താ​വ് ജ​ബ്ബാ​ർ ഹാ​ജി​യും ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ച​ത്. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ, ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടീം ​പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

