    date_range 10 Nov 2025 8:51 AM IST
    date_range 10 Nov 2025 8:51 AM IST

    പ്ര​വാ​സ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പ് മ​ത്സ​ര വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു

    പ്ര​വാ​സ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പ് മ​ത്സ​ര വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു
    ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ദോ​ഫാ​ർ, ര​മേ​ഷ് പെ​രു​മ്പി​ലാ​വ്, അ​ന​സ് മാ​ള

    ദു​ബൈ: വ​ട​ക​ര എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ ദു​ബൈ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​വാ​സ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ദോ​ഫാ​ർ എ​ഴു​തി​യ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ് ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും ര​മേ​ഷ് പെ​രു​മ്പി​ലാ​വ് എ​ഴു​തി​യ ക​ന​ക​യും മേ​രി​യും ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും അ​ന​സ് മാ​ള എ​ഴു​തി​യ ആ ​സു​ഗ​ന്ധം നി​ല​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും നേ​ടി. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഡി​സം​ബ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ട​ത്ത​നാ​ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി സാ​ഹി​ത്യോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsWinners announcedgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Travel Souvenir Contest Winners Announced
