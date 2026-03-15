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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightശൈഖ്​ റാശിദ്​​ റോഡിൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 15 March 2026 7:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 March 2026 7:16 AM IST

    ശൈഖ്​ റാശിദ്​​ റോഡിൽ ഇന്ന്​ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം

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    ശൈഖ്​ റാശിദ്​​ റോഡിൽ ഇന്ന്​ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം
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    ദുബൈ: ശൈഖ്​ റാശിദ്​ റോഡിൽ മാർച്ച്​ 15 ഞായറാഴ്ച ഗതാഗതം താൽകാലികമായി വഴി തിരിച്ചുവിടുമെന്ന്​ ​ദുബൈ റോഡ്​ ഗതാഗത അതോറിറ്റി (ആർ.ടി.എ) അറിയിച്ചു. സെക്കൻഡ്​ ഡിസംബർ സ്റ്റിലേക്കുള്ള ദിശയിൽ പാലം മുതൽ ട്രേഡ്​ സെന്‍റർ റൗണ്ട്​ എബൗട്ടുവരെയാണ്​ നിയന്ത്രണം. അൽ മജ്‌ലിസ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിൽ ട്രേഡ് സെന്‍റർ റൗണ്ട് എബൗട്ടിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന വാഹനങ്ങളെ സഅബീൽ പാലസ്​ സ്​ട്രീറ്റിലേക്ക്​ വഴിതിരിച്ചുവിടും.

    ട്രേഡ്​ സെന്‍റർ റൗണ്ട്​ എബൗട്ട്​ വികസന പദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാഗമായുള്ള പാലം നിർമാണത്തെ തുടർന്നാണ്​ താൽകാലിക ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം.

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