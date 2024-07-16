Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 16 July 2024 1:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 July 2024 1:35 AM GMT

    റാക് ഖത്ത് - തവീന്‍ പാതയിൽ ഗതാഗത ക്രമീകരണം തുടരും

    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഖ​ത്ത് -ത​വീ​ന്‍ റോ​ഡി​ലെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത ക്ര​മീ​ക​ര​ണം തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍. ഇ​വി​ടെ റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ല്‍ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം ഒ​റ്റ​വ​രി പാ​ത​യി​ല്‍ ക്ര​മീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ഈ ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ ര​ണ്ട് പാ​ത​ക​ളും ആ​റ് കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ര്‍ ദൂ​ര​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ​ല ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി അ​ട​ക്കും.

    ഡ്രൈ​വ​ര്‍മാ​ര്‍ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ സ്ഥി​ര​മാ​യും താ​ല്‍ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യും സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ള്ള സൂ​ച​ക​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പി​ന്തു​ട​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsTraffic arrangements
    News Summary - Traffic arrangements will continue on Rak Khat - Taween road
