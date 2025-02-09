Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Feb 2025 11:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2025 11:28 AM IST

    ചേ​റ്റു​വോ​ത്സ​വം ഇ​ന്ന്​

    ദു​ബൈ: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ചേ​റ്റു​വ നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ചേ​റ്റു​വ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം ചേ​റ്റു​വോ​ത്സ​വം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 2 മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 10 വ​രെ അ​ജ്‌​മാ​ൻ റി​യ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം, ക​ലാ​പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, സ്നേ​ഹാ​ദ​ര​വ്, അ​പ്പൂ​പ്പ​ൻ താ​ടി ബാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള, ശി​ങ്കാ​രി മേ​ളം എ​ന്നീ ക​ലാ​വി​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ചേ​റ്റു​വ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ നി​സാം അ​ബ്ദു, ഫ​വാ​സ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഖാ​ദ​ർ, റെ​ജീ​ഷ് ക​ബീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:DubaiUAE NewsGulf NewsTrissurChetuvotsavam
    News Summary - Today is Chetuvotsavam
