21 Feb 2026 9:17 AM IST
21 Feb 2026 9:17 AM IST
തൃശൂർ പാടൂർ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Thrissur Padur native dies in Sharjah
ഷാർജ: ബ്രഹ്മകുളം പള്ളിപ്പാട്ട് പരേതരായ മൊയ്തു- ഐഷ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ പാടൂർ ചൂനാമന ഉമ്മർ മൊയ്തു (72) നിര്യാതനായി. 56 വർഷമായി പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. ജോലിയിൽനിന്ന് വിരമിച്ചശേഷം ഷാർജയിൽ മക്കളോടൊപ്പം താമസിച്ചുവരുകയായിരുന്നു. ഖബറടക്കം ദുബൈ ഖിസൈസ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ നടന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ലബൂദാബി. മക്കൾ: ഷെറിൻ ഉമ്മർ, ഷെജിൻ ഉമ്മർ. മരുമക്കൾ: സെനീബ് കാസിം, അഫ്ര മുഹമ്മദ്.
