Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Feb 2026 9:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2026 9:17 AM IST

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പാ​ടൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പാ​ടൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ഉ​മ്മ​ർ മൊ​യ്തു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​കു​ളം പ​ള്ളി​പ്പാ​ട്ട് പ​രേ​ത​രാ​യ മൊ​യ്തു- ഐ​ഷ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ പാ​ടൂ​ർ ചൂ​നാ​മ​ന ഉ​മ്മ​ർ മൊ​യ്തു (72) നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. 56 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ജോ​ലി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വി​ര​മി​ച്ച​ശേ​ഷം ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ മ​ക്ക​ളോ​ടൊ​പ്പം താ​മ​സി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കം ദു​ബൈ ഖി​സൈ​സ് ഖ​ബ​ർ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: ല​ബൂ​ദാ​ബി. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഷെ​റി​ൻ ഉ​മ്മ​ർ, ഷെ​ജി​ൻ ഉ​മ്മ​ർ. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സെ​നീ​ബ് കാ​സിം, അ​ഫ്ര മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌.

    TAGS:Death NewsSharjahgulf news malayalamThrissur Native
    News Summary - Thrissur Padur native dies in Sharjah
