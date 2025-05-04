Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2025 8:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2025 8:04 AM IST

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ദു​ബൈ: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഒ​രു​മ​ന​യൂ​ർ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​പ​ടി പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റു​ഭാ​ഗം ശ്മ​ശാ​ന​ത്തി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ലും​പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ സ​ലീം ആ​ണ്​ (53) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മാ​താ​വ്​: സൈ​ന​ബ. ഭാ​ര്യ: റം​ഷി. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ആ​യി​ഷ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌, സ​യ്‌​ഖാം. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ക​ബീ​ർ, ആ​തി​ക്ക, ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ, ഷം​സീ​ർ. ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പി​ന്നീ​ട് ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

