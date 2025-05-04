Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 4 May 2025 8:04 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 May 2025 8:04 AM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Thrissur native dies in Dubai
ദുബൈ: തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു. ഒരുമനയൂർ തങ്ങൾപടി പടിഞ്ഞാറുഭാഗം ശ്മശാനത്തിനടുത്ത് താമസിക്കുന്ന ആലുംപറമ്പിൽ സലീം ആണ് (53) മരിച്ചത്. മാതാവ്: സൈനബ. ഭാര്യ: റംഷി. മക്കൾ: ആയിഷ, മുഹമ്മദ്, സയ്ഖാം. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: കബീർ, ആതിക്ക, ഷാജഹാൻ, ഷംസീർ. ഖബറടക്കം നാട്ടിൽ പിന്നീട് നടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story