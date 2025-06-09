Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 Jun 2025 6:23 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Jun 2025 6:23 AM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Thrissur native dies in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: രോഗബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.തൃശൂർ പെരിങ്ങോട്ടുകര കിഴക്കെനട പഴിനൂർ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് നസീബാണ് (41) വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മരിച്ചത്. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിൽ എത്തിച്ച മൃതദേഹം ഞായറാഴ്ച ഖബറടക്കി. അബൂദബിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ഐ.ടി വകുപ്പിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: അബ്ദുല്ല, മാതാവ്: സുബൈദ. ഭാര്യ: ബിയ നസീബ്. മക്കൾ: ആദിഷ്,സാസിഷ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story