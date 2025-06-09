Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 9 Jun 2025 6:23 AM IST
    date_range 9 Jun 2025 6:23 AM IST

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    Muhammed naseeb
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ന​സീ​ബ്

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: രോ​ഗ​ബാ​ധി​ത​നാ​യി ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കെ തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പെ​രി​ങ്ങോ​ട്ടു​ക​ര കി​ഴ​ക്കെ​ന​ട പ​ഴി​നൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ന​സീ​ബാ​ണ് (41) വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി. അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ഐ.​ടി വ​കു​പ്പി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​താ​വ്: അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല, മാ​താ​വ്: സു​ബൈ​ദ. ഭാ​ര്യ: ബി​യ ന​സീ​ബ്. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ആ​ദി​ഷ്,സാ​സി​ഷ.

    TAGS:Death NewsUAE NewsGulf NewsThrissur native death
