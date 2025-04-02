Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    date_range 2 April 2025 5:40 PM IST
    date_range 2 April 2025 5:40 PM IST

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    obit news
    അബ്ദുൽ റഹിം

    ദുബൈ: തൃശൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ തിച്ചൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തെക്കേപ്പുറത്ത് വളപ്പിൽ അബ്ദുൽ റഹിമാണ് (82) മരിച്ചത്.

    അഡ്നോക്, കാൽടെക്സ് കമ്പനികളിൽ ദീർഘകാലം എൻജിനീയറായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം ദുബൈ മുഹൈസിന ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.

    ഭാര്യ: ഫരീദ. മക്കൾ: സമിർ റഹ്മാൻ, ഡോ. ഷഹാബ് റഹ്മാൻ, ഷെഹല റഹ്മാൻ. മരുമക്കൾ: ഫബിദ സഫർ റഹ്മാൻ, സഫിയ, റുമാൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സുഹറ, ആയിഷ, പരേതരായ അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ

