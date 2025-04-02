തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 2 April 2025 5:40 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 April 2025 5:40 PM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - thrissur native died in dubai
ദുബൈ: തൃശൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ തിച്ചൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തെക്കേപ്പുറത്ത് വളപ്പിൽ അബ്ദുൽ റഹിമാണ് (82) മരിച്ചത്.
അഡ്നോക്, കാൽടെക്സ് കമ്പനികളിൽ ദീർഘകാലം എൻജിനീയറായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം ദുബൈ മുഹൈസിന ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.
ഭാര്യ: ഫരീദ. മക്കൾ: സമിർ റഹ്മാൻ, ഡോ. ഷഹാബ് റഹ്മാൻ, ഷെഹല റഹ്മാൻ. മരുമക്കൾ: ഫബിദ സഫർ റഹ്മാൻ, സഫിയ, റുമാൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സുഹറ, ആയിഷ, പരേതരായ അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story