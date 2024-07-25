Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ സ​ർ​ബു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ

    ദു​ബൈ: തൃ​​ശൂ​ർ ചെ​ന്ത്രാ​പ്പി​ന്നി വ​ലി​യ​ക​ത്ത്​ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ സ​ർ​ബു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ (64) ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.

    സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ഹെ​വി ട്ര​ക്ക്​ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    പി​താ​വ്​: ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ. മാ​താ​വ്​: ഖ​ദീ​ജ. ഭാ​ര്യ: സു​ലൈ​ഖ. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ ന​സീ​ർ വാ​ടാ​ന​പ്പ​ള്ളി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

