Posted Ondate_range 25 July 2024 1:38 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 July 2024 1:38 AM GMT
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Thrissur native died in Dubai
ദുബൈ: തൃശൂർ ചെന്ത്രാപ്പിന്നി വലിയകത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ ഇസ്മായിൽ സർബുദ്ദീൻ (64) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ഹെവി ട്രക്ക് ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരുകയായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: ഇസ്മായിൽ. മാതാവ്: ഖദീജ. ഭാര്യ: സുലൈഖ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകൻ നസീർ വാടാനപ്പള്ളി അറിയിച്ചു.
