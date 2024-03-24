Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 24 March 2024 2:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 March 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    തൃ​ശൂ​ര്‍ സ്വദേ​ശി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    salahudeen thangal
    സ​ലാ​ഹു​ദ്ദീ​ന്‍ ത​ങ്ങ​ള്‍

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: തൃ​ശൂ​ര്‍ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ എ​ട​ക്ക​ഴി​യൂ​ര്‍ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി വ​ലി​യ​ക​ത്ത്​ ക​ല്ലു​ങ്ങ​ൾ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ സ​ലാ​ഹു​ദ്ദീ​ന്‍ ത​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ (34) അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഫി​റ്റ്​​ന​സ്​ രം​ഗ​ത്തെ നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ക​നാ​ണ്. മ​സ്തി​ഷ്കാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച എ​ട​ക്ക​ഴി​യൂ​ർ ജു​മാ​മ​സ്​​ദി​ജ്​ ഖ​ബ​ർ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കും. ഭാ​ര്യ: സാ​ഹി​യ. മ​ക​ൾ: അ​യ മ​റി​യം. പി​താ​വ്​: എ​ട​ക്ക​ഴി​യൂ​ർ ഫ​സ​ല്‍ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ: ഫ​ക്രു​ദ്ദീ​ന്‍ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ.

    TAGS:Abu DhabiThrissur native death
    News Summary - Thrissur native died in Abu Dhabi
