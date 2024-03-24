Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 March 2024 2:35 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 24 March 2024 2:35 AM GMT
തൃശൂര് സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയില് നിര്യാതനായി
News Summary - Thrissur native died in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: തൃശൂര് ജില്ലയിലെ എടക്കഴിയൂര് സ്വദേശി വലിയകത്ത് കല്ലുങ്ങൾ വീട്ടിൽ സലാഹുദ്ദീന് തങ്ങള് (34) അബൂദബിയില് നിര്യാതനായി. ഫിറ്റ്നസ് രംഗത്തെ നിക്ഷേപകനാണ്. മസ്തിഷ്കാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്നാണ് മരണം. മൃതദേഹം ഞായറാഴ്ച എടക്കഴിയൂർ ജുമാമസ്ദിജ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കും. ഭാര്യ: സാഹിയ. മകൾ: അയ മറിയം. പിതാവ്: എടക്കഴിയൂർ ഫസല് തങ്ങൾ. സഹോദരൻ: ഫക്രുദ്ദീന് തങ്ങൾ.
