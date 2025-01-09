തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 Jan 2025 10:51 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Jan 2025 10:51 PM IST
തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native passes away in Dubai
ദുബൈ: തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പെരിങ്ങമ്മല കൊല്ലായിൽ ചിതറ ഫാത്തിം മൻസിലിലെ ജവഹറിന്റെ മകൻ അസ്ഗർ (29) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
മാതാവ്: ഷീബ. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയതായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
