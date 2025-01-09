Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jan 2025 10:51 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jan 2025 10:51 PM IST

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ദുബൈ: തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പെരിങ്ങമ്മല കൊല്ലായിൽ ചിതറ ഫാത്തിം മൻസിലിലെ ജവഹറിന്‍റെ മകൻ അസ്ഗർ (29) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    മാതാവ്: ഷീബ. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയതായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:death newsThiruvananthapuram native death
    News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native passes away in Dubai
