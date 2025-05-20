തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 20 May 2025 12:53 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 May 2025 12:53 PM IST
തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native passes away in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിയെ അബൂദബിയിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്തു മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. കല്ലമ്പലം കുടവൂർ മടന്തപ്പച്ച ആലുംമൂട്ടിൽ വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ അബ്ദുൽ സത്താറിന്റെ മകൻ സുനീർ(43) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ബനിയാസ് മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ എത്തിക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമം തുടരുകയാണ്. മാതാവ്: നസീമ. ഭാര്യ: അനീസ. മക്കൾ: റംസാന ഫാത്തിമ, റിസ്വാന.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story