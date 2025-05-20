Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    20 May 2025 12:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    20 May 2025 12:53 PM IST

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    സുനീർ

    അബൂദബി: തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിയെ അബൂദബിയിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്തു മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. കല്ലമ്പലം കുടവൂർ മടന്തപ്പച്ച ആലുംമൂട്ടിൽ വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ അബ്ദുൽ സത്താറിന്റെ മകൻ സുനീർ(43) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ബനിയാസ് മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ എത്തിക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമം തുടരുകയാണ്. മാതാവ്: നസീമ. ഭാര്യ: അനീസ. മക്കൾ: റംസാന ഫാത്തിമ, റിസ്വാന.

    Gulf News Death Gulf Obituary
    Thiruvananthapuram native passes away in Abu Dhabi
