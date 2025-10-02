തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയില്‍ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Oct 2025 4:01 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Oct 2025 4:01 PM IST
News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native dies in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: തിരുവനന്തപുരം ആലങ്കോട് പെരുംകുളം ഷെറൂഫ് മന്സില് ഷെറൂഫ് നാസര് (37) അബൂദബി മുസഫയില് ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരണപ്പെട്ടു.
സ്വകാര്യകമ്പിനിയില് ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: നസീര് അബ്ദുല് റഹിം. മാതാവ്: നൂര്ജഹാന്. ഭാര്യ: ഷൈനി ഷെറൂഫ്. മകള്: ഫാത്തിഹ ഐറാന്. അബൂദബി കെ.എം.സി.സി ലീഗല് വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തില് നടപടിക്രമങ്ങള് പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും.
