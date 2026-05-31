തിരുനെല്ലൂർ കൂട്ടായ്മ ഈദ് സംഗമം

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Posted Ondate_range 31 May 2026 11:10 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 31 May 2026 11:10 AM IST
തിരുനെല്ലൂർ കൂട്ടായ്മ ഈദ് സംഗമംtext_fields
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News Summary - Thirunellore Community Eid Gathering
ഷാർജ: യു.എ.ഇ തിരുനെല്ലൂർ കൂട്ടായ്മ ഷാർജയിൽ ഈദ് സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഷിഹാബ് പരീത് സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞു. ജോ. സെക്രട്ടറി സലാം മതിലകത്ത് ആശംസ പ്രസംഗം നടത്തി. മിമിക്രി-ഹാസ്യ താരം ഹമീദ് കലാഭവൻ നയിച്ച കലാവിരുന്ന് അരങ്ങേറി. കൂട്ടായ്മ സെക്രട്ടറി ഫെബിൽ നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞു.
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