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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightതിരുനെല്ലൂർ കൂട്ടായ്മ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 31 May 2026 11:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 May 2026 11:10 AM IST

    തിരുനെല്ലൂർ കൂട്ടായ്മ ഈദ് സംഗമം

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    തിരുനെല്ലൂർ കൂട്ടായ്മ ഈദ് സംഗമം
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    യു.എ.ഇ തിരുനെല്ലൂർ കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ ഈദ് സംഗമത്തിൽനിന്ന്​

    ഷാർജ: യു.എ.ഇ തിരുനെല്ലൂർ കൂട്ടായ്മ ഷാർജയിൽ ഈദ് സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​ ഷിഹാബ് പരീത് സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞു. ജോ. സെക്രട്ടറി സലാം മതിലകത്ത് ആശംസ പ്രസംഗം നടത്തി. മിമിക്രി-ഹാസ്യ താരം ഹമീദ് കലാഭവൻ നയിച്ച കലാവിരുന്ന് അരങ്ങേറി. കൂട്ടായ്മ സെക്രട്ടറി ഫെബിൽ നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞു.

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    TAGS:gulfUAEEid gathering
    News Summary - Thirunellore Community Eid Gathering
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