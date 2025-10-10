Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    10 Oct 2025 7:43 AM IST
    10 Oct 2025 7:43 AM IST

    ജേതാക്കൾക്ക്​ സ്വീകരണം നൽകി

    ജേതാക്കൾക്ക്​ സ്വീകരണം നൽകി
    അ​ക്കാ​ഫ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സി​നി​മാ​റ്റി​ക് ഡാ​ൻ​സ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​നം നേ​ടി​യ മ​ട്ട​ന്നൂ​ർ പ​ഴ​ശ്ശി​രാ​ജ എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് കോ​ള​ജ് ടീം

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: അ​ക്കാ​ഫ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ദു​ബൈ പോ​ന്നോ​ണ കാ​ഴ്ച​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സി​നി​മാ​റ്റി​ക് ഡാ​ൻ​സ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​നം നേ​ടി​യ മ​ട്ട​ന്നൂ​ർ പ​ഴ​ശ്ശി​രാ​ജ എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് കോ​ള​ജ് ടീ​മി​ന് കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലു​മ്നി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ വി​നോ​ദ് ന​മ്പ്യാ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ ര​ശ്മി, രേ​ഷ്മ, ലി​നേ​ഷ്, ഷ​ഫീ​ർ, ജോ​ൺ​സ​ൺ, മ​മ്മ​ദ് കു​നി​യി​ൽ, രാ​ജീ​വ​ൻ, ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ്, സ​ന​ൽ, ല​ക്ഷ്മ​ണ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റ​ഫീ​ഖ് മ​ട്ട​ന്നൂ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ജ​ഗ​ദീ​ഷ് പ​ഴ​ശ്ശി ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.


    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf Newsgulf news malayalam
