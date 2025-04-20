Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 20 April 2025 8:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 April 2025 8:38 AM IST

    യു​വന​ടി​യു​ടെ നി​ല​പാ​ട്​ മാ​തൃ​ക​പ​രം -ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ മ​ന്ത്രി

    യു​വന​ടി​യു​ടെ നി​ല​പാ​ട്​ മാ​തൃ​ക​പ​രം -ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ മ​ന്ത്രി
    മ​ന്ത്രി വീ​ണ ജോ​ർ​ജ്​ ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട്​ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദു​ബൈ: ല​ഹ​രി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം അ​ഭി​ന​യി​ക്കി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന യു​വ ന​ടി​യു​ടെ നി​ല​പാ​ട്​ ആ​ർ​ജ​വ​മു​ള്ള​താ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ മ​ന്ത്രി വീ​ണ ജോ​ർ​ജ്. ഇ​തു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ, ത​നി​ക്ക്​ ഇ​നി സി​നി​മ​യി​ൽ അ​വ​സ​രം ല​ഭി​ക്കു​മോ​യെ​ന്നൊ​ന്നും അ​വ​ർ നോ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    ആ ​നി​ല​ക്ക്​ ന​ടി​യു​ടെ നി​ല​പാ​ട്​ മാ​തൃ​ക​പ​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രോ​ട്​ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഇ​തി​ന്‍റെ പേ​രി​ൽ ന​ടി​യെ ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കി​ല്ല. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ന​ടി​ക്ക് പൂ​ർ​ണ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണം ന​ൽ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് വീ​ണ ജോ​ർ​ജ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Veena GeorgeGulf NewsHealth Ministeractresses
    News Summary - The status of the youth is exemplary - Health Minister
    X