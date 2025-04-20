Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 April 2025 8:38 AM IST
20 April 2025 8:38 AM IST
യുവനടിയുടെ നിലപാട് മാതൃകപരം -ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രിtext_fields
News Summary - The status of the youth is exemplary - Health Minister
ദുബൈ: ലഹരി ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നവർക്കൊപ്പം അഭിനയിക്കില്ല എന്ന യുവ നടിയുടെ നിലപാട് ആർജവമുള്ളതാണെന്ന് ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രി വീണ ജോർജ്. ഇതു പറഞ്ഞാൽ, തനിക്ക് ഇനി സിനിമയിൽ അവസരം ലഭിക്കുമോയെന്നൊന്നും അവർ നോക്കിയിട്ടില്ല.
ആ നിലക്ക് നടിയുടെ നിലപാട് മാതൃകപരമാണെന്നും മന്ത്രി ദുബൈയിൽ മാധ്യമ പ്രവർത്തകരോട് പറഞ്ഞു. ഇതിന്റെ പേരിൽ നടിയെ ഒറ്റപ്പെടുത്താൻ അനുവദിക്കില്ല. സർക്കാർ നടിക്ക് പൂർണ സംരക്ഷണം നൽകുമെന്ന് വീണ ജോർജ് പറഞ്ഞു.
