റോഡ്​ ഭാഗികമായി അടക്കും

Posted Ondate_range 13 Jan 2024 4:16 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jan 2024 4:16 AM GMT
റോഡ് ഭാഗികമായി അടക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - The road will be partially closed
അബൂദബി: എമിറേറ്റിലെ ചില പ്രധാന റോഡുകൾ ശനിയാഴ്ച മുതൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വരെ ഭാഗികമായി അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് സംയോജിത ഗതാഗത മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. ശൈഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ സഈദ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് റോഡിലാണ് ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം. വാഹന യാത്രക്കാർ ബദൽ റോഡുകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്നും മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
