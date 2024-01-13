Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jan 2024 4:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jan 2024 4:16 AM GMT

    റോഡ്​ ഭാഗികമായി അടക്കും

    road closed
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: എ​മി​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ചി​ല പ്ര​ധാ​ന റോ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന്​ സം​യോ​ജി​ത ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ശൈ​ഖ്​ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ സ​ഈ​ദ്​ സ്​​ട്രീ​റ്റ്​ റോ​ഡി​ലാ​ണ്​ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. ​വാ​ഹ​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ബ​ദ​ൽ റോ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

