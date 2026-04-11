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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 11 April 2026 8:44 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 April 2026 8:44 AM IST
അൽ ഐനിൽ റസ്റ്റാറന്റ് അടച്ചുപൂട്ടിtext_fields
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News Summary - The restaurant was closed in Al Ain
അബൂദബി: അല് ഐന് സിറ്റി വ്യവസായ മേഖലയിലെ ഫുള് കോഹ്ലി റസ്റ്റോറന്റ് അടക്കാൻ ഉത്തരവിട്ട് അബൂദബി കാര്ഷിക, ഭക്ഷ്യസുരക്ഷാ അതോറിറ്റി (അഡാഫ്സ). സ്ഥാപനം നിരന്തരം നിയമലംഘനങ്ങള് നടത്തിയതായും ഇവ പരിഹരിക്കുന്നതില് വീഴ്ച വരുത്തുകയും ചെയ്തതിനാലാണ് അടച്ചുപൂട്ടല് നിര്ദേശം നല്കിയത്. ഏപ്രില് മൂന്നിന് അഡാഫ്സ നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയില് സായിദ് ഫസ്റ്റ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ ആമിന റസ്റ്റോറന്റില് ഗുരുതരമായ നിയമലംഘനങ്ങള് കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനെ തുടര്ന്ന് അടച്ചുപൂട്ടിയിരുന്നു.
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