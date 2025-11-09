Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 8:05 AM IST
    ‘അവസാനത്തെ പെൺകുട്ടി’ പ്രകാശനം

    ‘അവസാനത്തെ പെൺകുട്ടി’ പ്രകാശനം
    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഷാ​ജ ആ​ര്യ​നാ​ടി​ന്റെ ‘അ​വ​സാ​ന​ത്തെ പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി’ എ​ന്ന പു​സ്ത​കം ഷാ​ര്‍ജ രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര പു​സ്‌​ത​ക മേ​ള​യി​ല്‍ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ എം.​സി.​എ നാ​സ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ൻ പി. ​അ​ർ​ഷാ​ദ് ബ​ത്തേ​രി ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി. പു​ന്ന​യൂ​ർ​ക്കു​ളം സൈ​നു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

