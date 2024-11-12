Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 2:32 AM GMT
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 2:32 AM GMT

    ഐ.​പി.​എ​ച്ച് സ്റ്റാ​ൾ ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള
    ഷാ​ർ​ജ പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള​യി​ൽ ഐ.​പി.​എ​ച്ച് സ്റ്റാ​ൾ പ്ര​മു​ഖ അ​റ​ബി ക​വി ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ഗാ​നിം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഷാ​ർ​ജ രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള​യി​ൽ ഐ.​പി.​എ​ച്ച് സ്റ്റാ​ൾ പ്ര​മു​ഖ അ​റ​ബി ക​വി ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ഗാ​നിം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. പി.​എം.​എ. ഖാ​ദ​ർ എ​ഴു​തി​യ `ബ​ലി' എ​ന്ന നോ​വ​ലി​ന്‍റെ ക​വ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന​വും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ എ. ​റ​ഷീ​ദു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ, പി.​എം.​എ. ഖാ​ദ​ർ, കെ.​ടി. ഹു​സൈ​ൻ, ശ​മീ​ർ വ​ട​ക​ര, സി​റാ​ജു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:UAE NewsSharjah International Book Fair
    News Summary - The IPH stall was inaugurated
