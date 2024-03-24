Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    24 March 2024 2:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 March 2024 2:50 AM GMT

    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി

    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ​ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്​​റ്റ​ർ റോ​ഡി​ലി​റ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: റോ​ഡ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ നാ​ഷ​ന​ല്‍ സെ​ര്‍ച് ആ​ന്‍ഡ് റെ​സ്‌​ക്യൂ സെ​ന്റ​ര്‍ ​ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്​​റ്റ​ർ മാ​ര്‍ഗം ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. ഗ​യാ​തി സി​റ്റി​യി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ആ​ളൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ റോ​ഡി​ല്‍ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ യു​വാ​വി​നെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​ര്‍ ഇ​റ​ക്കി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യ​ത്.

    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ സാ​യി​ദ് സി​റ്റി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:helicopterinjured person
    News Summary - The injured person was transferred to the hospital by helicopter.
