Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2024 2:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2024 2:54 AM GMT

    പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    മം​മ്ത ല​ക്ഷ്മി
    മം​മ്ത ല​ക്ഷ്മി

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​വും ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ മു​ൻ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റ​റു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ വി.​കെ.​പി. മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ര​ന്‍റെ മ​ക​ളും തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പു​ല്ലൂ​റ്റ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​മാ​യ മം​മ്ത ല​ക്ഷ്മി (39) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. അ​ർ​ബു​ദ രോ​ഗ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​യാ​ണ്. മ​ക​ൾ: കാ​ന്തി​മ​തി (ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ, വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി). മാ​താ​വ്​: റീ​ന മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ര​ൻ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി: ശീ​ത​ൾ.
