Posted Ondate_range 28 Aug 2024 2:14 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 Aug 2024 2:14 AM GMT
പ്രവേശനോത്സവമൊരുക്കി ഇന്ത്യ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ സ്കൂൾtext_fields
News Summary - The entrance ceremony was prepared India International School
ഷാർജ: രണ്ടു മാസത്തോളം നീണ്ട വേനലവധിക്കുശേഷം കലാലയത്തിലെത്തിയ വിദ്യാർഥികളെ വർണാഭമായ പരിപാടികളൊരുക്കി ഇന്ത്യ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ സ്കൂൾ മാനേജ്മെന്റും അധ്യാപകരും വരവേറ്റു.
ക്ലാസ് റൂമുകളും കലാലയ പരിസരവും തോരണങ്ങളും ബലൂണുകളും കൊണ്ട് അലങ്കരിച്ച് ആഹ്ലാദാരവങ്ങളോടെയാണ് വിദ്യാർഥികളെ വരവേറ്റത്. പ്രവേശനോത്സവ പരിപാടികൾക്ക് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ ഡോ. മഞ്ജു റെജി, അസി. ഡയറക്ടർ സഫാ അസദ്, വൈസ് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽമാരായ സുനാജ് അബ്ദുൽ മജീദ്, ഷിഫാന മുഊസ് തുടങ്ങിയവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
