Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 2:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 2:14 AM GMT

    പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നോ​ത്സ​വ​മൊ​രു​ക്കി ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നോ​ത്സ​വം

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ര​ണ്ടു മാ​സ​ത്തോ​ളം നീ​ണ്ട വേ​ന​ല​വ​ധി​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം ക​ലാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​മാ​യ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളൊ​രു​ക്കി ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്‍റും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രും വ​ര​വേ​റ്റു.

    ക്ലാ​സ് റൂ​മു​ക​ളും ക​ലാ​ല​യ പ​രി​സ​ര​വും തോ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ബ​ലൂ​ണു​ക​ളും കൊ​ണ്ട്​ അ​ല​ങ്ക​രി​ച്ച് ആ​ഹ്ലാ​ദാ​ര​വ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ്​ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ വ​ര​വേ​റ്റ​ത്. പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നോ​ത്സ​വ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ ഡോ. ​മ​ഞ്ജു റെ​ജി, അ​സി. ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ സ​ഫാ അ​സ​ദ്, വൈ​സ് പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ​മാ​രാ​യ സു​നാ​ജ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മ​ജീ​ദ്, ഷി​ഫാ​ന മു​ഊ​സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

