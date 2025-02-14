Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 10:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 10:29 AM IST

    നീ​ന്ത​ൽ​ക്കു​ള​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ണ്​ മ​രി​ച്ച യു​വാ​വി​ന്‍റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു

    നീ​ന്ത​ൽ​ക്കു​ള​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ണ്​ മ​രി​ച്ച യു​വാ​വി​ന്‍റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു
    ജോ​വ ജോ​ൺ​സ​ൺ

    ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​ൻ: ര​ണ്ട് ദി​വ​സം മു​മ്പ് ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​നി​ലെ റി​സോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ നീ​ന്ത​ൽ​ക്കു​ള​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി മ​രി​ച്ച കി​ട​ങ്ങ​ന്നൂ​ർ നാ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക്ക​ൽ പീ​ടി​ക​യി​ൽ ജോ​ൺ​സ​ൺ തോ​മ​സി​ന്‍റെ മ​ക​ൻ തോ​മ​സി​ന്‍റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഷാ​ർ​ജ എം​ബാം സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യ​താ​യി ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ സ​ജാ​ദ് നാ​ട്ടി​ക​യും ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റാ​ശി​ദ് പൊ​ന്നാ​ണ്ടി​യും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. നീ​ന്ത​ൽ​ക്കു​ള​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ സ​മീ​പ​ത്തു​കൂ​ടി ഫോ​ണി​ൽ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ കാ​ൽ വ​ഴു​തി വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsObituary News
    News Summary - The dead body of the young man who fell and died in the swimming pool was brought home
