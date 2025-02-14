Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 Feb 2025 10:29 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Feb 2025 10:29 AM IST
നീന്തൽക്കുളത്തിൽ വീണ് മരിച്ച യുവാവിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - The dead body of the young man who fell and died in the swimming pool was brought home
ഉമ്മുൽ ഖുവൈൻ: രണ്ട് ദിവസം മുമ്പ് ഉമ്മുൽ ഖുവൈനിലെ റിസോർട്ടിൽ നീന്തൽക്കുളത്തിൽ മുങ്ങി മരിച്ച കിടങ്ങന്നൂർ നാൽക്കാലിക്കൽ പീടികയിൽ ജോൺസൺ തോമസിന്റെ മകൻ തോമസിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം ഷാർജ എംബാം സെന്ററിൽ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് സ്വദേശത്തേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയതായി ഉമ്മുൽ ഖുവൈൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ അസോസിയേഷൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് സജാദ് നാട്ടികയും ജോ. സെക്രട്ടറി റാശിദ് പൊന്നാണ്ടിയും അറിയിച്ചു. നീന്തൽക്കുളത്തിന്റെ സമീപത്തുകൂടി ഫോണിൽ സംസാരിച്ച് നടക്കുമ്പോൾ കാൽ വഴുതി വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story