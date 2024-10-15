Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 3:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 3:29 AM GMT

    വി​ദ്യാ​രം​ഭ ച​ട​ങ്ങ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    Commencement ceremony,
    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന വി​ദ്യാ​രം​ഭ ച​ട​ങ്ങ്

    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ: വി​ദ്യാ​രം​ഭ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് കു​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​ദ്യ​ക്ഷ​രം കു​റി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് അ​ൽ ഐ​ൻ മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ൽ അ​വ​സ​ര​മൊ​രു​ക്കി. വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​യി നി​ര​വ​ധി കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ആ​ദ്യ​ക്ഷ​രം കു​റി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ൽ ഐ​ൻ മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് അ​ഭ​യ​ൻ, ഡോ. ​വി​നി ദേ​വ​യാ​നി, ഡോ. ​സു​ധാ​ക​ര​ൻ, ശൈ​ലേ​ഷ്, എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ൻ വി​നീ​ത് വി​ശ്വ​ദേ​വ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:U.A.E NewsCommencement ceremony
    News Summary - The commencement ceremony was organized
