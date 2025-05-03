Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 3 May 2025 7:48 AM IST
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​യാ​ളു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി

    കെ.വി.ശാക്കിർ 

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി. ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ നാ​റാ​ത്ത് പു​ല്ലൂ​പ്പി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കെ.​വി. ശാ​ക്കി​റാ​ണ് (38) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കെ​യ​ർ അം​ഗ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​താ​വ്: നാ​സ​ർ. മാ​താ​വ്: ഖ​ദീ​ജ. ദാ​ലി​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി റു​ക്‌​സാ​ന​യാ​ണ് ഭാ​ര്യ. മെ​ഹ്‌​വി​ഷ് ഫാ​ത്തി​മ, ശ​യാ​ൻ ശാ​ക്കി​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ മ​ക്ക​ളാ​ണ്. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നി​ടു​വാ​ട്ട് ജു​മാ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഖ​ബ​ർ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ട​ക്കം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    News Summary - The body of a man who died in Abu Dhabi was buried in the country.
