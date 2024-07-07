Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
7 July 2024
7 July 2024
ഹിജ്റ വർഷാരംഭം; ഇന്ന് ഷാർജയിൽ പാർക്കിങ് സൗജന്യംtext_fields
News Summary - The beginning of the Hijra year; today Parking is free in Sharjah
ഷാർജ: ഹിജ്റ പുതുവത്സരദിനം പ്രമാണിച്ച് ഞായറാഴ്ച ഷാർജയിൽ പാർക്കിങ് സൗജന്യം. ഷാർജ മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റിയാണ് പ്രസ്താവനയിലൂടെ ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്. എല്ലാ ദിവസവും പെയ്ഡ് പാർക്കിങ് സംവിധാനമുള്ള ബ്ലൂ പാർക്കിങ് സോണുകളിൽ ഈ ഇളവ് ലഭിക്കുകയില്ല.
എല്ലാ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ദിവസങ്ങളിലും നിലവിൽ ഷാർജയിൽ പാർക്കിങ് സൗജന്യമുണ്ട്. ഞായറാഴ്ച സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലക്ക് അവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് മാനവ വിഭവശേഷി, എമിററ്റൈസേഷൻ മന്ത്രാലയം നേരത്തേ അറിയിച്ചിരുന്നു.
