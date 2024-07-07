Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഹി​ജ്​​റ വ​ർ​ഷാ​രം​ഭം;...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 7 July 2024 1:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 July 2024 1:56 AM GMT

    ഹി​ജ്​​റ വ​ർ​ഷാ​രം​ഭം; ഇന്ന് ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ സൗ​ജ​ന്യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഷാ​ർ​ജ മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി​യാ​ണ്​ ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത്​
    Hijra year,
    cancel

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഹി​ജ്​​റ പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര​ദി​നം പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച്​ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ സൗ​ജ​ന്യം. ഷാ​ർ​ജ മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി​യാ​ണ്​ പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ലൂ​ടെ ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത്. എ​ല്ലാ ദി​വ​സ​വും പെ​യ്​​ഡ്​ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​മു​ള്ള ബ്ലൂ ​പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ സോ​ണു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഈ ​ഇ​ള​വ്​ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ക​യി​ല്ല. ​

    എ​ല്ലാ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും നി​ല​വി​ൽ ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മു​ണ്ട്. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക്ക്​ അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ മാ​ന​വ വി​ഭ​വ​ശേ​ഷി, എ​മി​റ​റ്റൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം നേ​ര​ത്തേ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ParkingSharjahHijra year
    News Summary - The beginning of the Hijra year; today Parking is free in Sharjah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick