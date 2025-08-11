Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശിനി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശിനി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    റസിയ

    ദുബൈ: നുകാഫ്​ ഷിപ്പിങ്​ ഉടമ വി.കെ ഉമ്മറിന്‍റെ ഭാര്യ തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശിനി ചീക്കിലോടൻ ചെറിയ കുവേരിയിൽ റസിയ (69) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: ഡോ. അബ്​ദുൽ അനീസ് ​(ബുർജീൽ ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ), ശബ്​ന, സരിത, ഷെസ. മരുമക്കൾ: സമീർ, ഫിജാസ്​, ശബീർ, ഡോ. ജമാലുന്നിസ അനീസ് ​(മെഡ്​കെയർ ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ). തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാത്രി സോനാപൂർ മസ്​ജിദിൽ ജനാസ നമസ്കാരത്തിന്​ ശേഷം ഖബറടക്കം നടന്നു.

