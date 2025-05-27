തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശിനി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 May 2025 4:25 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 May 2025 4:25 PM IST
തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശിനി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Thalassery native passes away in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: കണ്ണൂർ തലശ്ശേരി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. മുണ്ടേരി കോളിൽമൂല ചാലിൽ ഫഹദിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ആലിയമ്പത് ഹുസ്ന ഷെറിൻ (33) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
രണ്ട് ദിവസമായി സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. മക്കൾ: ഐദിൻ, അനാമി, ഐഹാം. പിതാവ്: ബയ്യിൽ മുസ്തഫ. മാതാവ്: ആലിയമ്പത് റഹിമ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: നിദ ഫാത്തിമ, സഫ ഫർഹത്.
അബൂദബി കെ.എം.സി.സി ലീഗൽ വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
