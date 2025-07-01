Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 1 July 2025 7:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 July 2025 7:39 AM IST

    അ​ജ്മാ​നി​ൽ ടാ​ക്സി നി​ര​ക്ക്​ വ​ര്‍ധി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    അ​ജ്മാ​ന്‍ : യു.​എ.​ഇ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന വി​ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ജൂ​ലൈ മാ​സ​ത്തെ പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ, ഡീ​സ​ൽ നി​ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​തി​നെ തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് അ​ജ്മാ​ൻ ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്‌​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് എ​മി​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ടാ​ക്സി നി​ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ പു​തു​ക്കി നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ചു. അ​ജ്മാ​നി​ൽ ജൂ​ലൈ മാ​സ​ത്തെ ടാ​ക്സി നി​ര​ക്ക് കി.​മീ​റ്റ​റി​ന് 1.76 ദി​ർ​ഹ​മാ​യി നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ചു. ജൂ​ണി​ല്‍ ഇ​ത് 1.74 ദി​ർ​ഹ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പു​തി​യ നി​ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​രും.

