Posted Ondate_range 11 Oct 2024 3:35 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Oct 2024 3:35 AM GMT
ജീവകാരുണ്യരംഗത്ത് ടാറ്റയുടെ സംഭാവനകൾ അമൂല്യം -ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ അസോസിയേഷൻtext_fields
News Summary - Tata's contributions to the peoples are more valuable - Sharjah Indian Association
വ്യവസായി രത്തൻ ടാറ്റയുടെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ അസോസിയേഷൻ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. വ്യവസായരംഗത്ത് മാത്രമല്ല ജീവകാരുണ്യരംഗത്തും രത്തൻ ടാറ്റയുടെ സംഭാവനകൾ അമൂല്യമാണെന്ന് ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ അസോസിയേഷൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് നിസാർ തളങ്കര പറഞ്ഞു. ആരോഗ്യം, വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം എന്നീ മേഖലയിൽ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ സംഭാവനകൾ ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് പേർക്കാണ് ഗുണം ചെയ്തതെന്ന് അസോസിയേഷൻ അനുശോചന കുറിപ്പിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
