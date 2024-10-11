Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_right...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 3:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 3:35 AM GMT

    ജീ​​വ​​കാ​​രു​​ണ്യ​​രം​​ഗ​​ത്ത്​ ടാ​​റ്റ​​യു​​ടെ സം​​ഭാ​​വ​​ന​​ക​​ൾ അ​​മൂ​​ല്യം​ -ഷാ​​ർ​​ജ ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ അ​​സോ​​സി​​യേ​​ഷ​​ൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ratan tata
    cancel

    വ്യ​വ​സാ​യി ര​ത്ത​ൻ ടാ​റ്റ​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ​രം​ഗ​ത്ത് മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ​രം​ഗ​ത്തും ര​ത്ത​ൻ ടാ​റ്റ​യു​ടെ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന​ക​ൾ അ​മൂ​ല്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ നി​സാ​ർ ത​ള​ങ്ക​ര പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ആ​രോ​ഗ്യം, വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സം എ​ന്നീ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന​ക​ൾ ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് പേ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് ഗു​ണം ചെ​യ്ത​തെ​ന്ന് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsRatan TataCondolence
    News Summary - Tata's contributions to the peoples are more valuable - Sharjah Indian Association
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick