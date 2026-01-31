Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
31 Jan 2026
31 Jan 2026
സാന്ത്വനം ദുബൈ ഭാരവാഹികൾ
ദുബൈ: ദുബൈ കമ്യൂണിറ്റി ഡെവലപ്മെന്റ് അതോറിറ്റി (സി.ഡി.എ) യുടെ കീഴിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന സാന്ത്വനം ദുബൈ 2026 വർഷത്തെ ബോർഡ് അംഗങ്ങളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.
സി.ഡി.എയുടെ മേൽനോട്ടത്തിൽ നടന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ തങ്കച്ചൻ സാമുവേലിനെ ചെയർമാനായും, വൈസ് ചെയർമാനായി ജർസൻ ജോയിയെയും, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറിയായി എബു വർഗീസിനെയും, ട്രഷററായി മാത്യു ടി.ഐയെയും, ബോർഡ് അംഗങ്ങളായി റിജോയ് മാത്യു വർഗീസിസ്, അനിൽ മാത്യു, പ്രശാന്ത് പി.എസ്, ജിബിൻ ജോൺ സാമുവൽ, യോഹന്നാൻ കോശി എന്നിവരെയും തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.
