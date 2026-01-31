Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    31 Jan 2026 3:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Jan 2026 3:03 PM IST

    സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ദു​ബൈ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ദു​ബൈ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ ത​ങ്ക​ച്ച​ൻ സാ​മു​വേ​ൽ (ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ), എ​ബു വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്​ (ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി), മാ​ത്യു ടി.​ഐ (ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ)

    ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്‍റ്​ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (സി.​ഡി.​എ) യു​ടെ കീ​ഴി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ദു​ബൈ 2026 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    സി.​ഡി.​എ​യു​ടെ മേ​ൽ​നോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ത​ങ്ക​ച്ച​ൻ സാ​മു​വേ​ലി​നെ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യും, വൈ​സ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി ജ​ർ​സ​ൻ ജോ​യി​യെ​യും, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​യി എ​ബു വ​ർ​ഗീ​സി​നെ​യും, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​റാ​യി മാ​ത്യു ടി.​ഐ​യെ​യും, ബോ​ർ​ഡ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി റി​ജോ​യ് മാ​ത്യു വ​ർ​ഗീ​സി​സ്, അ​നി​ൽ മാ​ത്യു, പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത് പി.​എ​സ്, ജി​ബി​ൻ ജോ​ൺ സാ​മു​വ​ൽ, യോ​ഹ​ന്നാ​ൻ കോ​ശി എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യും തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Dubai u.a.e U.A.E News Community Development
