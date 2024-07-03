Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 July 2024 5:14 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 July 2024 5:14 AM GMT
സമ്മർ ക്യാമ്പ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മുതൽtext_fields
News Summary - Summer camp from Friday
അബൂദബി: ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലാമിക് സെന്റർ എജുക്കേഷൻ വിങ്ങിന്റെ കീഴിൽ നടത്തുന്ന സമ്മർ ക്യാമ്പ് ‘ഇൻസൈറ്റ്’ ജൂലൈ 5 മുതൽ 14 വരെ നടക്കും.
വൈകീട്ട് 5.30 മുതൽ ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന ക്യാമ്പ് രാത്രി 9.30 വരെ നീളും. പ്രഗല്ഭരായ അധ്യാപകരാണ് 10 ദിവസം നീണ്ടു നിൽക്കുന്ന ക്യാമ്പിന് നേതൃത്വം വഹിക്കുക.
അഡ്മിഷന് ഫോൺ: 02 642 4488, 0508077217.
