Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 3 July 2024 5:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 July 2024 5:14 AM GMT

    സ​മ്മ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ

    summer camp
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക്‌ സെ​ന്റ​ർ എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ങ്ങി​ന്റെ കീ​ഴി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സ​മ്മ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ‘ഇ​ൻ​സൈ​റ്റ്’ ജൂ​ലൈ 5 മു​ത​ൽ 14 വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30 മു​ത​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് രാ​ത്രി 9.30 വ​രെ നീ​ളും. പ്ര​ഗ​ല്ഭ​രാ​യ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രാ​ണ് 10 ദി​വ​സം നീ​ണ്ടു നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ക.

    അ​ഡ്മി​ഷ​ന് ഫോ​ൺ: 02 642 4488, 0508077217.

    TAGS:Summer camp
