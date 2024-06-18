Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jun 2024 4:38 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jun 2024 4:38 PM GMT

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ വിദ്യാർഥി അബൂദബിയിൽ കോണിപ്പടിയിൽനിന്ന് വീണു മരിച്ചു

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ വിദ്യാർഥി അബൂദബിയിൽ കോണിപ്പടിയിൽനിന്ന് വീണു മരിച്ചു
    അബൂദബി: കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ വിദ്യാർഥി അബൂദബിയിലെ വീടിന്‍റെ കോണിപ്പടിയിൽനിന്ന് വീണുമരിച്ചു. കണ്ണൂർ മാടായി വാടിക്കൽ സ്വദേശിയും അബൂദബി യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി ഇന്‍റർനാഷനൽ അക്രെഡിറ്റേഷൻ ഡയറക്ടറുമായ ഡോ. മുഹമ്മദ് റാസിഖിന്‍റെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് അമൻ (21) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    അബൂദബിയിൽ ബിരുദ വിദ്യാർഥിയായ അമൻ വീടിന്‍റെ കോണിപ്പടി ഇറങ്ങവേ കാൽവഴുതി വീഴുകയും തലക്കേറ്റ ക്ഷതം കാരണം മരിക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം ബനിയാസ് മോർച്ചറിയിൽ. വാടിക്കൽ ഗ്രീൻ പാലസിൽ കെ.സി. ഫാത്തിബിയാണ് മാതാവ്. റോഷൻ, റൈഹാൻ സഹോദരങ്ങളാണ്.

    TAGS:Accident DeathUAE News
    News Summary - Student from Kannur fell down the stairs and died in Abu Dhabi
