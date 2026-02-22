Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightകൊല്ലം അഞ്ചൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Feb 2026 8:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Feb 2026 8:00 PM IST

    കൊല്ലം അഞ്ചൽ സ്വദേശിയായ വിദ്യാർഥി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൊല്ലം അഞ്ചൽ സ്വദേശിയായ വിദ്യാർഥി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജോയൽ ബിനോയ്

    ദുബൈ: കൊല്ലം അഞ്ചൽ സ്വദേശികളായ ബിനോയ്-റോഷ്നി ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ ജോയൽ ബിനോയ് (11) നിര്യാതനായി. ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ദുബൈ ജലീല ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിലാണ് മരണം സംഭവിച്ചത്​. ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹൈസ്കൂൾ 5ാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിയായിരുന്നു.

    സഹോദരിമാർ: ദിയ, അന്ന, ജോവാന. അന്ത്യ കർമങ്ങൾക്കായി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന്​ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു. മലയാളം മിഷൻ ദുബൈ ചാപ്റ്ററിലെ ആരംഭം മുതൽ വിദ്യാർഥിയായ ജോയലിന്റെ വേർപാടിൽ മലയാളം ദുബൈ ചാപ്റ്റർ അനുശോചിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:student diedGulf Indian High SchoolKollam native died
    News Summary - Student from Anchal, Kollam dies in Dubai
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X