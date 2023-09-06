തെരുവു വിളക്കുകൾ സ്ഥാപിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 Sep 2023 2:11 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 6 Sep 2023 2:11 AM GMT
തെരുവു വിളക്കുകൾ സ്ഥാപിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Street lights were installed
ഷാർജ: ഖോർഫക്കാൻ, റിങ് റോഡ് അൽഹരായി ഏരിയയിൽ തെരുവുവിളക്കുകൾ സ്ഥാപിച്ച് ഷാർജ ഇലക്ട്രിസിറ്റി, വാട്ടർ ആൻഡ് ഗ്യാസ് അതോറിറ്റി (സേവ). റോഡിന്റെ ഇരുവശങ്ങളിലുമായി 285 തെരുവുവിളക്കുകളാണ് സ്ഥാപിച്ചത്. ഷാർജ നഗരത്തിനുള്ളിലെ എല്ലാ മേഖലകളിലേക്കും സേവയുടെ സേവനങ്ങൾ മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമാണിത്.
