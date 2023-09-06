Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Sep 2023 2:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Sep 2023 2:11 AM GMT

    തെരുവു വിളക്കുകൾ സ്ഥാപിച്ചു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഖോ​ർ​ഫ​ക്കാ​ൻ, റി​ങ് റോ​ഡ് അ​ൽ​ഹ​രാ​യി ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ തെ​രു​വു​വി​ള​ക്കു​ക​ൾ സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ച് ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ല​ക്‌​ട്രി​സി​റ്റി, വാ​ട്ട​ർ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഗ്യാ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (സേ​വ). റോ​ഡി​ന്‍റെ ഇ​രു​വ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​മാ​യി 285 തെ​രു​വു​വി​ള​ക്കു​ക​ളാ​ണ് സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. ഷാ​ർ​ജ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​നു​ള്ളി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും സേ​വ​യു​ടെ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണി​ത്.

    TAGS:Street lights
    News Summary - Street lights were installed
