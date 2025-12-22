Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 6:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 6:26 AM IST

    ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ൻ മാ​ന​വി​ക മൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ച ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​ൻ -ദു​ബൈ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി

    ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ൻ മാ​ന​വി​ക മൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ച ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​ൻ -ദു​ബൈ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി
    ദു​ബൈ: ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ച ന​ട​നും തി​ര​ക്ക​ഥാ​കൃ​ത്തും സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​നു​മാ​യ ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ൻ ഹാ​സ്യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മേ​മ്പൊ​ടി​യി​ൽ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക വി​മ​ർ​ശ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ഭി​നേ​താ​വാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് ദു​ബൈ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ഡോ. ​അ​ൻ​വ​ർ അ​മീ​ൻ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി യ​ഹ്‌​യ ത​ള​ങ്ക​ര എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ൻ മാ​ന​വി​ക മൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ച ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് ദു​ബൈ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി തൂ​ലി​ക ഫോ​റം ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ ഏ​റാ​മ​ല​യും അ​നു​സ്മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:gulfnewsUAEgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Srinivasan is an artist who upheld moral values ​​- Dubai KMCC
