    സൊ​റ​പ​റ 2025 ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച

    ദു​ബൈ: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഏ​ഴോം പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ കൊ​ട്ടി​ല-​പാ​ണ​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ യു.​എ.​ഇ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്​​മ​യു​ടെ സൊ​റ​പ​റ 2025 ജ​നു​വ​രി അ​ഞ്ച് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ദു​ബൈ സ​അ​ബീ​ൽ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ കൊ​ട്ടി​ല-​പാ​ണ​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രെ​യും സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​താ​യും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ അ​ഷ്​​റ​ഫ്​ പി.​പി(0507039746), ഉ​വൈ​സ്​ എം(0556264544) ​എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ ബ​ന്ധ​​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

