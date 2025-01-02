Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Jan 2025 1:04 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Jan 2025 1:04 PM IST
സൊറപറ 2025 ഞായറാഴ്ചtext_fields
News Summary - sorapara 2025 on sunday
ദുബൈ: കണ്ണൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ ഏഴോം പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ കൊട്ടില-പാണപ്പറമ്പ പ്രദേശത്തെ യു.എ.ഇ പ്രവാസികളുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ സൊറപറ 2025 ജനുവരി അഞ്ച് ഞായറാഴ്ച നടക്കുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
ദുബൈ സഅബീൽ പാർക്കിൽ നടക്കുന്ന പരിപാടിയിലേക്ക് കൊട്ടില-പാണപ്പറമ്പ പ്രദേശത്തെ എല്ലാവരെയും സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്യുന്നതായും കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് അഷ്റഫ് പി.പി(0507039746), ഉവൈസ് എം(0556264544) എന്നിവരെ ബന്ധപ്പെടണമെന്നും അറിയിച്ചു.
