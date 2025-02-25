Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightസ്നി​കി​ന്‍റെ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Feb 2025 8:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Feb 2025 8:48 AM IST

    സ്നി​കി​ന്‍റെ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ മീ​റ്റ്​ ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 20ന്​

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    ​ദു​ബൈ: തോ​ട്ട​ട എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ കോ​ള​ജ്​ പൂ​ർ​വ​വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ യു.​എ.​ഇ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ എ​ൻ.​എ​ൻ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ (സ്നി​ക്) ദു​ബൈ ചാ​പ്​​റ്റ​റി​ന്‍റെ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ മീ​റ്റ്​ ഏ​​​പ്രി​ൽ 20ന്​ ​ദു​ബൈ ഖി​സൈ​സി​ലെ വു​ഡ്​​ലം പാ​ർ​ക്ക്​ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ കോ​ള​ജ് ക​ണ്ണൂ​രി​ന്‍റെ അ​റു​പ​ത്തി​യ​ഞ്ചാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ ‘ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ അ​ലു​മ്നി മീ​റ്റ് ദു​ബൈ 2025’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ലോ​ക​മാ​ന​മു​ള്ള പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsDubai NewsAnual Alumini MeetupSnicks Global Meet
    News Summary - Snick's global meet on April 20
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X