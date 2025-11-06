Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    സീ​തി ഹാ​ജി മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച

    ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​തി​നാ​റാ​മ​ത് സീ​തി ഹാ​ജി മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന്​ ദു​ബൈ അ​ബൂ​ഹൈ​ലി​ലെ സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ബേ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ 16 ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കും.

    TAGS:football tournamentgulfnewsUAE
