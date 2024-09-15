Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 3:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 3:19 AM GMT

    യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    sitaram yechury
    റാ​സ​ൽ​ഖൈ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ മ​തേ​ത​ര ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ ചേ​രി​ക്ക് ശ​ക്തി​പ​ക​ര്‍ന്ന നേ​താ​വാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സീ​താ​റാം യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​താ ക​ള്‍ച്ച​റ​ല്‍ സെ​ന്‍റ​ര്‍ യു.​എ.​ഇ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി. വ​ര്‍ത്ത​മാ​ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യി എ​തി​ര്‍ത്ത നേ​താ​വ് കൂ​ടി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​താ ക​ള്‍ച്ച​റ​ല്‍ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് പി.​ജി. രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര​ന്‍ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന കു​റി​പ്പി​ല്‍ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Sitaram YechuryU.A.E News
